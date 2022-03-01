LIC Merchant is those individuals who are involved in the premium collection process by LIC of India. LIC Merchants work like a link between Policy buyers and the LIC of India. Also, they look for details about the Premium collection and also update its details.

This website is designed for LIC India agents, who are working online in the LIC portal and have access to the Premium collection process by LIC of India to log in to LIC Merchant Login and the employee CLIA of LIC India. If they want to log in to the PORTAL, they can log in by clicking the LOGIN BUTTON below.

How to Login to the Lic Merchant Portal? (Step by step process)

First of all, you have to open your Browsers. (You can use any browser like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, UC Browser, and others too). After that, you have to search for the LIC merchant login. Then you have to click on the first link. This window is for those LIC agents who are authorized by LIC for Premium points. So, on this page, you are asked to fill up your LIC merchant Username and Password. After filling in LIC Merchant Username and password, you will see a new window in which you are logged in to MERCHANT PREMIUM COLLECTION PORTAL.

How to reset the LIC Merchant Portal password? {Step By Step Easy Process)

Suppose you want to log in onto the agent portal but forgot the password and want to reset it. Don’t worry, after following this step-by-step process; you’ll be able to reset your password very easily.

Follow this step by step process given below:

First of all, you have to visit the merchant login portal page. You have to click on Change Password after that. After clicking you will be redirected to a new Page. On the new page, you have to fill in the details to change your password. You have to fill in your User Id, Current Password, New Password, and Confirm New Password. After Filling in all the details click on Reset Button.

How to Update LIC Merchant Email?

If you want to update your Merchant Email then you can follow the given steps below:

First of all, you have to visit the merchant login portal page. After that, you are redirected to a new page after clicking on it. On the new page, you have to fill in the details to update your email. Fill in the details and add your Email Id. Then click on Update.

LIC INDIA Note: *Merchants not receiving Login OTP for premium collection can update their Email Id as per the records available in the master of the agency. *Email Id entered should be the same as in the agency master records available.

Final Words

Your research on LIC Merchant is now over and we hope you are satisfied with this information. We believe that you get all the information related to the merchant portal such as how to log in, how to change the password etc.

If you want to log in to the portal, you can click on the above button Merchant Login Here.